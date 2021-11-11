Kansas’s U.S. Senators honor military personnel on Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’s U.S. Senators took to the worldwide web to honor veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day.

To recognize Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said he led a video message to military personnel from Senate Republicans.

“On Veterans Day we come together as a nation to recognize and honor the great men and women who have served our nation,” said Sen. Moran. “To our veterans we say: we respect you; we thank you for your service, and we love you.”

Kansas’s second U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he was also featured in the video.

“On this Veterans Day, I want to join the rest of America in thanking and paying tribute to all of our veterans and active-duty military for their service to this nation,” said Marshall. “I want to especially say thanks to the more than 200,000 veterans who call Kansas home, my dad’s two uncles who stormed the beach on D-Day and my wife’s uncle who gave his life in WWII. My dad and brother served bravely in the U.S. Air Force, and I am proud to say that my son Cal has followed our footsteps into the service of this great nation. A special thank you to the families of all who have served and are serving – your service and devotion does not go unnoticed. To all who have defended this great nation: Today is your day and we praise and honor you for the freedoms all Americans have because of your sacrifices.”

Moran also led a letter to Veterans on Thursday. He said while the nation has made a binding pact with servicemembers and veterans to ensure they get care, support and recognition through their service, the nation too must hold up its end of the deal.

Moran said he is proud of recent legislation that takes steps forward and fulfills the obligation to ensure veterans receive the care they have earned.

“We opened the doors to community care through the MISSION Act; we expanded and improved veteran education benefits with the Forever GI Bill; we overhauled the aging appeals process to empower veterans with options on how their appeal was reviewed; and we granted the VA greater authorities to discipline and dismiss bad actors within the agency whenever they did not put the best interests of our veterans first,” said Moran. “These wins were significant, but the real test is ensuring the current administration effectively executes these laws.”

Since the MISSION Act was signed into law, Moran said veterans’ perception of the Department of Veterans Affairs has improved as more choose to use care through community providers where they live and work. He called the move a groundbreaking win.

Moran also said the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission was established, which called for an independent review of the VA’s infrastructure and recommendations on how to best modernize the department. Over 7,500 buildings will be assessed, which will help determine where future funds should be focussed.

“As we work to continue improving the VA, it is important to address disparities in access and levels of care available to our veterans,” Moran said. “Particularly in rural and underserved areas, veterans can easily fall through the cracks due to unequal access or varying quality of care. That is why I introduced the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel who Served Act, or “GHAPS Act.” The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee has already taken the first step to pass this legislation out of committee.”

Even in the throes of success, Moran said the nation’s work for veterans is never done.

“For too long veterans affected by toxic exposures while in the military have had to wait for care or come to Congress to advocate for a change in law to enable them to obtain the care and benefits they need,” he said. “This patchwork system must end. Veterans deserve a transparent and reliable framework, supported by science, to identify and address the toxic wounds of war.”

While Moran said he is not a veteran himself, he watched as many of his peers left to serve in Vietnam, most of which were only a year or two older than he was.

“When I saw the way they were treated when they came home, the disrespect that was thrown at them for answering the call to serve their country, I decided that I would spend the rest of my life honoring those in uniform,” he said.

Moran said since he has been in Congress, he has served on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and is determined to represent veterans to the best of his ability.

“I never thought I would be a United States Senator, but since I have been in Congress I have served on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and I am determined to represent our nation’s veterans to the best of my ability because there is no group of Americans I hold in higher regard than those who have served and sacrificed. This year, and every year, we thank those who have guaranteed our freedom,” he said. “God bless our veterans.”

Moran said the video includes messages from over 20 senators to veterans throughout the nation, including Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

