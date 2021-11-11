Kansas State Treasurer aims to reunite veterans with military awards, medals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer, Lynn Rogers, is using this Veteran’s Day to reunite veterans and their families with their military awards, medals, and insignia.

“This is one small gesture that my office can make to thank the men and women that have faithfully served our country by reuniting families with what I believe are priceless family heirlooms,” said Rogers.

His office is responsible for managing unclaimed property and Rogers said nearly 100 of the pieces they hold are military items.

To search for any unclaimed property, visit the State Treasurer’s website.

