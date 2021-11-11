Advertisement

Kansas State Treasurer aims to reunite veterans with military awards, medals

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer, Lynn Rogers, is using this Veteran’s Day to reunite veterans and their families with their military awards, medals, and insignia.

“This is one small gesture that my office can make to thank the men and women that have faithfully served our country by reuniting families with what I believe are priceless family heirlooms,” said Rogers.

His office is responsible for managing unclaimed property and Rogers said nearly 100 of the pieces they hold are military items.

To search for any unclaimed property, visit the State Treasurer’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
FILE - Employees at a federal prison hit the picket lines, Monday, over vaccine mandates and...
Kansas businesses warn legislators discussed COVID-19 mandate bills could backfire

Latest News

Crews fight a fire on NE Fairchild St. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Several cats die in North Topeka fire Wednesday
Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator report.
Shawnee Co. sees two-point increase on latest COVID community report
The collision occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. University Boulevard and...
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka
Mock crash reinforces dangers of distracted driving