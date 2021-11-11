Kansas COVID clusters continue downward trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest COVID reports show encouraging trends for Kansas, but health officials still urge caution.

The Centers for Disease Control’s latest map continues to show high community transmission in all but three Kansas counties: Riley and Montgomery counties are at substantial levels, while transmission is considered moderate in Graham County.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update showed 143 active clusters this week, down 21 from a week ago. Of those, 45 are in K-thru-12 schools, compared to 51 last week.

This week’s KDHE update identifies 21 total exposure locations, defined as places with five or more cases in the past 14 days. Those include Emporia Christian School, Valley Heights Junior High in Blue Rapids, USD 429′s Pre-K thru 8th grade school in Troy, Seaman Middle School wrestling in Topeka, the Georgia Pacific Facility in Blue Rapids, and the Christian Challenge weekly gathering at 12th Ave. Baptist Church in Emporia.

Lansing Correctional Facility also landed back on the exposure location list, with 20 cases.

KDHE’s Wednesday update reflected 2,857 new cases, 79 additional deaths, and 75 new COVID hospitalizations since Monday. According to KDHE, nearly three-quarters of the state’s ICU beds are filled, but of the 727 ICU beds occupied, only 100 (less than 14 percent) are COVID patients. KDHE’s data shows COVID hospitalizations trending down, however, hospitals are seeing a lot of other serious illnesses and non-covid respiratory viruses, and dealing with continued staffing shortages.

