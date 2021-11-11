Kansas cities ranked among best in the nation for sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As football season nears its end and basketball season gears up, four Kansas cities have been ranked among the best in the nation for sports.

With many high school and college football teams gearing up for post-season games and basketball season upon us, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Sports Cities. To decide which cities where the game is always on, it said it compared 392 small to large cities across five of the largest sports in the U.S. - football, basketball, hockey and soccer. Four cities in Kansas made the list.

While not technically in Kansas, Kansas City, Mo., was ranked the 21st best city in the nation for sports. The Missouri side of the city ranked 13th for football, 266th for basketball, 19th for baseball, 450th for hockey and 6th for soccer. The Kansas side of Kansas City ranked 358th with a rank of 450 for football, 450 for basketball, 450 for baseball, 450 for hockey and 19 for soccer.

Turning attention to Kansas’s college towns, Lawrence ranked 118th on the list with a rank of 234 for football, 31 for basketball, 193 for baseball, 450 for hockey and 219 for soccer. Manhattan ranked 163rd with a rank of 98 for football, 224 for basketball, 192 for baseball, 450 for hockey and 239 for soccer.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 285 overall with a rank of 450 for football, 278 for basketball, 109 for baseball, 450 for hockey and 450 for soccer.

The study showed the best cities for sports are as follows:

Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Pittsburgh, PA Philidelphia, PA Denver, CO Washington, DC Dallas, TX Chicago, IL Miami, FL

The worst cities for sports are as follows:

South Orange Village, NJ Rochester, MI Lawrence, NJ Hamden, CT Leesburg, VA Anchorage, AK Fairbanks, AK North Andover, MA Sugar Land, TX Troy, NY

