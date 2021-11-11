Advertisement

K-State holds off Florida A&M in season opener

Kansas State vs. Florida A&M — Nov. 10, 2021
Kansas State vs. Florida A&M — Nov. 10, 2021(K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - All 10 of K-State sophomore Selton Miguel’s points Wednesday night came in a 3.5-minute span, giving the Wildcats their biggest lead of the night with nine minutes remaining.

Bruce Weber’s squad never looked back, keeping Florida A&M at a safe distance for the rest of the game. K-State picked up a 10-point win in their season opener, 67-57.

Nijel Pack led K-State with 18 points on the night, while Mark Smith added 12. Miguel hauled in a team-best seven boards.

K-State shot 41% from beyond the arc (9/22), while holding the Rattlers to just a 20% clip (3/15).

The Wildcats are back in action Wednesday, Nov. 17 hosting Omaha.

