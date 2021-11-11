Hoyt passenger arrested after deputy finds meth, hallucenogenic drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle stopped in Hoyt is behind bars after meth and hallucinogenic drugs were found on him.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Hoyt man is behind bars for drugs after a traffic stop on Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, a deputy stopped a Ford Ranger in the 100 block of W 2nd. St. in Hoyt for a traffic violation.

As a result of the stop, the passenger, John Bradley Hudson, 46, of Hoyt, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.