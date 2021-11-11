Advertisement

Hoyt passenger arrested after deputy finds meth, hallucenogenic drugs

The Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office books John Bradley Hudson, 43, into jail after a deputy finds meth, hallucinogenic drugs on him on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle stopped in Hoyt is behind bars after meth and hallucinogenic drugs were found on him.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Hoyt man is behind bars for drugs after a traffic stop on Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, a deputy stopped a Ford Ranger in the 100 block of W 2nd. St. in Hoyt for a traffic violation.

As a result of the stop, the passenger, John Bradley Hudson, 46, of Hoyt, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

