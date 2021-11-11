Fort Riley prepares to welcome home soldiers who were deployed to Europe

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is preparing to welcome home soldiers who were deployed to Europe in mission Atlantic Resolve.

The U.S. Army says about 150 soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, will return to Ft. Riley after a 9-month deployment to Europe. This will be the first group of 1st CAB soldiers who return home from the continent with the remaining troops scheduled to redeploy over the next few weeks.

The Army said soldiers from the brigade departed for Europe in February to assume mission Atlantic Resolve, responsible for providing aviation assets to U.S. Forces in various European countries.

The Army said the brigade trained alongside several allied and partner nations to show the nation’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, while also increasing interoperability and building readiness.

According to the Army, the majority of equipment and personnel were stationed in Germany, with a forward presence providing support to Big Red One soldiers in Latvia, Romania and Poland.

A welcome home ceremony will be held for the returning soldiers at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation REgiment Hangar on Marshall Dr. in Ft. Riley.

