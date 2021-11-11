Advertisement

Fort Riley prepares to welcome home soldiers who were deployed to Europe

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is preparing to welcome home soldiers who were deployed to Europe in mission Atlantic Resolve.

The U.S. Army says about 150 soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, will return to Ft. Riley after a 9-month deployment to Europe. This will be the first group of 1st CAB soldiers who return home from the continent with the remaining troops scheduled to redeploy over the next few weeks.

The Army said soldiers from the brigade departed for Europe in February to assume mission Atlantic Resolve, responsible for providing aviation assets to U.S. Forces in various European countries.

The Army said the brigade trained alongside several allied and partner nations to show the nation’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, while also increasing interoperability and building readiness.

According to the Army, the majority of equipment and personnel were stationed in Germany, with a forward presence providing support to Big Red One soldiers in Latvia, Romania and Poland.

A welcome home ceremony will be held for the returning soldiers at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation REgiment Hangar on Marshall Dr. in Ft. Riley.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
Storms end this evening, then dry and cooler
Rain ends later this evening, then cooler
Joseph Heidesch
Kansas City high school choir director faces six felonies after unconsensually recording naked minors

Latest News

Caleb, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
American Legion Post 400 host a celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 246th anniversary.
Marines celebrate anniversary
Topeka police chief candidates meet public ahead of final selection
Topeka police chief candidates meet public ahead of final selection
Fort Riley
Fort Riley warns residents of suspicious individual in housing neighborhoods