Emporia Symphony Orchestra to take the stage with “Symphonic Kaleidoscope”

FILE - Symphony
FILE - Symphony(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Symphony will take the stage in November with a “Symphonic Kaleidoscope.”

The Emporia Symphony Orchestra says it will present A Symphonic Kaleidoscope on Monday, Nov. 22, in Albert Taylor Hall at Emporia State University, 1 Kellogg Cir., at 7:30 p.m. In a big change for ESO fans, it said the show will take place on a Monday.

“We open our concert with Entr’acte No.3 from Schubert’s ballet Rosamunde. Then, we will perform separate movements from different symphonies, as a sort of “mix-and-match” symphony,” said Conductor Ramiro Miranda.

Miranda said the symphony has chosen some of the best movements from late classical and romantic orchestral music. Beethoven’s first movement of the first symphony, Mahler’s Blumine and Schumann’s Spring will be played.

“We end the program with Antonin Dvorak’s fourth movement of his last symphony, “From the New World”. It’s an exciting set of pieces and we hope the audience will enjoy an evening of beautiful orchestral music,” Miranda said.

The symphony said tickets will be sold at the door, by cash or check only. It said tickets cost $5 for general admission, $4 for seniors and children under 12 are free. There will be no advance ticket purchase options.

