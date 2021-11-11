Advertisement

Crash along Hwy 75 closes Gary Ormsby Dr.

7500 blk Hwy 75
7500 blk Hwy 75(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accident along Hwy 75.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch said the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7500 blk of Hwy 75, near Pauline. Officers on scene told 13 NEWS that the driver of a vehicle was ejected from their seat. They were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not made clear.

Authorities are closing SW Gary Ormsby Dr. near Hwy 75 as crews work the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

