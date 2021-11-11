As COVID-19 drives many to lose touch, Stormont Vail urges Topekans to reach out to veterans, service members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many have lost touch during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stormont Vail wants everyone to take a pause to reach out and reconnect with veterans and service members in their lives on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Stormont Vail Health says it recognizes all veterans and members of the U.S. military for their service to the nation. It said Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 each year to represent the ending of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Stormont Vail said expressing gratitude has been more difficult through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect the community from the virus, it said residents may have physically distanced themselves from others or lost connection when social opportunities were canceled.

On Thursday, Stormont Vail said residents have reason to reach out, to make a phone call, send a text, chat over Skype or mail a card, and to let the veterans and service members in their lives and organizations know that they are important and appreciated.

As of Thursday, the health network said it has 21 COVID-positive inpatients and 47 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. From Wednesday, it said it has had one COVID-related death and five discharges.

In the past 30 days, Stormont Vail said 84% of hospitalized COVID-patients have been unvaccinated. In the past seven days, it said the percentage of those that test positive for the virus is at 10.1%, and 68% of those who did test positive during this timeframe were unvaccinated.

Stormont Vail said it has administered 94,603 vaccinations, including first, second and booster doses.

