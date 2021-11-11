Advertisement

Baxter Springs firefighter dies from October on-duty injuries

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that a Baxter Springs firefighter died from injuries suffered fighting a fire last month.

Lieutenant Malachi Brown had been hospitalized since Oct. 16. According the the Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary Facebook page, Brown was part of a volunteer crew that battled a structure fire in the early-morning hours. At the time, the page asked for thoughts and prayers for Brown, who was not named in that post.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said Brown was survived by his wife and children.

Today we mourn the loss of Baxter Springs Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown, who died in service to our community. Please...

Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Kansas on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes the catch as Arizona Cardinals...
Kansas cities ranked among best in the nation for sports
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka
Several cats die in North Topeka fire
Several cats die in North Topeka fire Wednesday
Shawnee Co. COVID scorecard 11-11
Shawnee Co. sees two-point increase on latest COVID community report