Baxter Springs firefighter dies from October on-duty injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that a Baxter Springs firefighter died from injuries suffered fighting a fire last month.

Lieutenant Malachi Brown had been hospitalized since Oct. 16. According the the Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary Facebook page, Brown was part of a volunteer crew that battled a structure fire in the early-morning hours. At the time, the page asked for thoughts and prayers for Brown, who was not named in that post.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said Brown was survived by his wife and children.

Today we mourn the loss of Baxter Springs Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown, who died in service to our community. Please... Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Kansas on Thursday, November 11, 2021

