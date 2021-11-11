K-State police reopen area near Engineering Complex following accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Thursday morning, the area of Denison Ave. near the K-State Engineering Complex has reopened.

The Kansas State University Police Department says it asked residents to avoid the area of Denison Ave. around 9:30 a.m. following a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Thursday morning.

K-State Police said the accident happened near the Engineering Complex and Parking lot A28.

Police told 13 NEWS the area of Denison Ave. has since reopened, however, the parking lot remains closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.