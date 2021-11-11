Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan earns ‘A’ for hospital safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For its exceptional performance in hospital safety, Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has been given an ‘A’ for Fall 2021.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it received an ‘A’ grade for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s achievements to protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Ascension Via Christi said the Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that is committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals throughout the nation and is updated every six months. It said this is the only hospital rating program based only on the prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in care.

“I am incredibly proud of the improvements and efforts made by our associates in Manhattan,” said Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. “I speak on behalf of our leadership team, medical staff and board of directors when I say that we are incredibly pleased that our team has been recognized for their focus on safety. Our primary goal at Ascension Via Christi Hospital is to provide safe, compassionate care to our friends and neighbors.”

“Achieving a top ranking with Leapfrog is a testament to the great care our patients can receive close to home,” he added.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Gropu said an ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation in which the community should take pride in.

“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” said Binder.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, Ascension said the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses around 27 key measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to over 2,700 accute-care hospitals in the U.S. twice a year. It said the methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent and the results are free to the public.

Ascension said it was awarded an ‘A’ grade on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Leapfrog updated grades for Fall 2021.

To see Ascension Via Christi Manhattan’s full grade details, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.