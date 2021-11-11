Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan earns ‘A’ for hospital safety

FILE - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
FILE - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For its exceptional performance in hospital safety, Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has been given an ‘A’ for Fall 2021.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it received an ‘A’ grade for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s achievements to protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Ascension Via Christi said the Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that is committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals throughout the nation and is updated every six months. It said this is the only hospital rating program based only on the prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in care.

“I am incredibly proud of the improvements and efforts made by our associates in Manhattan,” said Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. “I speak on behalf of our leadership team, medical staff and board of directors when I say that we are incredibly pleased that our team has been recognized for their focus on safety. Our primary goal at Ascension Via Christi Hospital is to provide safe, compassionate care to our friends and neighbors.”

“Achieving a top ranking with Leapfrog is a testament to the great care our patients can receive close to home,” he added.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Gropu said an ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation in which the community should take pride in.

“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” said Binder.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, Ascension said the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses around 27 key measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to over 2,700 accute-care hospitals in the U.S. twice a year. It said the methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent and the results are free to the public.

Ascension said it was awarded an ‘A’ grade on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Leapfrog updated grades for Fall 2021.

To see Ascension Via Christi Manhattan’s full grade details, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

KDHE's Nov. 10, 2021 update showed 45 active COVID clusters in K-thru-12 schools.
Kansas COVID clusters continue downward trend
Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor nationally recognized for excellence in nursing, short-term rehabilitation
Gov. Laura Kelly (left) and Rep. John Alcala (right).
Gov. Kelly will not get tested after encountering Topeka Rep. with COVID-19
5-year-old Luke Phillips received his first COVID-19 vaccination Monday morning at Stormont...
Stormont Vail begins administering COVID vaccines to children