An ‘Empowering’ forum for women hosted by GTP

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted a Women’s Empowerment Forum Wednesday to discuss what empowerment means to each individual women in the Topeka area.

Other focuses of the forum were to help women feel empowered in the workplace, discuss how local businesses can support women, and bring women together under one common conversation.

A panel of 4 women were present to discuss their views on female empowerment including:

Nicole Revenaugh, Partner, Irigonegaray, Turney & Revenaugh

Jennifer Sourk, General Counsel, Midwest Health, Inc.

Linessa Frazier, Instructional Technologist, USD 437, Auburn Washburn

Elizabeth Easter, Market President, Intrust Bank

The Chair of the Women’s Committee, Phelica Glass, says what women should take-away from the forum is to encourage themselves and others to keep going.

“So, we’re most importantly hoping that they find hope and that they know that they are powerful and that of all the obstacles they have faced throughout the last 18 months, yet they stand,” said Glass. “So, I am hoping that they will know that if they give to just one other person, they have fueled the fire in someone else’s life to be empowered to go forward.”

GTP held the event at The Brownstone, located at 4020 NW 25 St.

