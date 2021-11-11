Advertisement

American Legion Post 400 organizes Marine Corps anniversary celebration

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka veterans were able to celebrate the birthday of the US Marine Corps Wednesday night.

The military branch was established on this day in 1775. The American Legion Post 400, located on Highway 24, hosted a party commemorating the anniversary.

Organizers say it’s good to bring the region’s marines together for the occasion.

“That’s why I went into the business I’m doing for veterans,” Karl Snyder said. Someone has to be out there thanking them every day.”

With a sponsor in tow, Snyder says Post 400 will now hold a Marine Corps. birthday party every year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
Storms end this evening, then dry and cooler
Rain ends later this evening, then cooler
Joseph Heidesch
Kansas City high school choir director faces six felonies after unconsensually recording naked minors

Latest News

Caleb, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
American Legion Post 400 host a celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 246th anniversary.
Marines celebrate anniversary
Topeka police chief candidates meet public ahead of final selection
Topeka police chief candidates meet public ahead of final selection