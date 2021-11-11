American Legion Post 400 organizes Marine Corps anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka veterans were able to celebrate the birthday of the US Marine Corps Wednesday night.

The military branch was established on this day in 1775. The American Legion Post 400, located on Highway 24, hosted a party commemorating the anniversary.

Organizers say it’s good to bring the region’s marines together for the occasion.

“That’s why I went into the business I’m doing for veterans,” Karl Snyder said. Someone has to be out there thanking them every day.”

With a sponsor in tow, Snyder says Post 400 will now hold a Marine Corps. birthday party every year.

