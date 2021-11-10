Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of Ames Street and Santa Fe Drive, on the southeast side of Baldwin City. Ames Street is US-56 highway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Acura TSX was eastbound on Ames Street when it struck the back of a 2021 Subaru Outback that was topped waiting to turn north onto Santa Fe.

After the impact, the Subaru then went into the westbound lane of the roadway, striking a 1999 Dodge Caravan.

All three vehicles came to rest on Ames Street.

The driver of the Caravan, Jo Arnold, 72, of Wellsville, was transported to Olathe Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Arnold was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Acura, Emma Howard, 18, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Howard was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Subaru, Ashley Seimears,s 34, of Baldwin City, was taken to Olathe Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Seimears was wearing a seat belt.

All three drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

