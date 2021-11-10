Wednesday forecast: Afternoon rain/storms likely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Confidence is high most spots will have rain this afternoon before winding down this evening. Many spots will get 0.50″-1.50″ but there will be exceptions. North-central KS may get closer to 0.10″ and some areas especially farther to the east you are toward the Missouri border may have totals closer to 2″.

While heavy rain and lighting are the primary hazards, some storms may be strong to severe. While all hazards are possible including a brief tornado, the higher concern is hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts.

After today’s rain, dry conditions are expected for the rest of the 8 day forecast as any precipitation that does develop will be light and isolated. The focus is mainly turned to temperatures and cloud cover. This includes Friday through the weekend where more clouds are possible than the 8 day indicates and if we have more clouds, temperatures may be cooler. Bottom line: Friday through Sunday are expected to be chilly with highs for most areas in this 3 day stretch will be stuck in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35

Today: Isolated light rain showers or drizzle this morning, best chance for heavy rain with t-storms to develop will be after 2pm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Rain with a few t-storms will continue to progress eastward through midnight with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds W/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday will be very cold with highs stuck in the 40s and thanks to northwest winds gusting around 35 mph, wind chills will be in the 30s.

While winds diminish more in the 5-10 mph range Friday night, lows in the mid 20s to low 30s are likely which means some areas may wake up to wind chills in the teens Saturday morning. Reiterating the fact the 8 day indicates mostly sunny skies, there is a chance we have to go partly to mostly cloudy skies both days this weekend with highs staying unseasonably cold with mid 40s to around 50° Saturday and upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday. Sunday will come with more wind, gusts 25-30 mph.

Models differ on temperatures next week especially Monday and Tuesday so there is the possibility highs are warmer than the 8 day indicates. It does look like Tuesday will be the warmest day of next work week.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely especially between 2pm-11pm today. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary concerns however some of the stronger storms may produce hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Severe weather won’t be widespread so a watch will probably not be issued meaning stay weather aware in case you are in a warning.

Friday through Saturday morning is looking to be the coldest of the cold stretch through Sunday with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day (20s if the wind chill is not in the 30s). Any football games you might be going to Friday night you will want plenty of layers. This remains true for the college games Saturday although it will be warmer relatively speaking.

Freeze/hard freeze is likely Saturday morning with mid 20s to low 30s.

Mainly a hail/wind threat with storms this afternoon into early this evening however a brief tornado can't be ruled out

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors

