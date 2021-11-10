Topeka veteran gifted new car through Progressive’s Keys to Progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka veteran walked away with a brand new car from Progressive’s Keys to Progress giveaway on Tuesday.

Progressive says on Tuesday, Nov. 9, it gave a Topeka military veteran keys to a new ride and provided him with reliable and life-changing transportation as part of its ninth annual Keys to Progress.

The insurance company said Troy Adamson has joined over 45 veterans and their families across the nation who also got a vehicle on the same day from Progressive with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Troy Adamson drives away in his new car on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Progressive)

Progressive said the ninth annual giveaway brings the total number of vehicles given since its inception to 800.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said about 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited and where it is also necessary to travel great distances to get much-needed services.

