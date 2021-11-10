Advertisement

Topeka veteran gifted new car through Progressive’s Keys to Progress

Representatives from Progressive and Enterprise Rent-A-Car present Topeka veteran Troy Adamson...
Representatives from Progressive and Enterprise Rent-A-Car present Topeka veteran Troy Adamson with his new car on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(Progressive)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka veteran walked away with a brand new car from Progressive’s Keys to Progress giveaway on Tuesday.

Progressive says on Tuesday, Nov. 9, it gave a Topeka military veteran keys to a new ride and provided him with reliable and life-changing transportation as part of its ninth annual Keys to Progress.

The insurance company said Troy Adamson has joined over 45 veterans and their families across the nation who also got a vehicle on the same day from Progressive with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Troy Adamson drives away in his new car on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Troy Adamson drives away in his new car on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(Progressive)

Progressive said the ninth annual giveaway brings the total number of vehicles given since its inception to 800.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said about 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited and where it is also necessary to travel great distances to get much-needed services.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
KTA to increase turnpike tolls
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of NE Kansas until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday Evening forecast: Severe Storm Chance Continues

Latest News

FILE
Fort Riley warns residents of suspicious individual in housing neighborhoods
A resident sits in her room after being tested with Covid-19 in a nursing home. (AP...
Report: Nursing homes, assisted living providers facing work shortage due to pandemic
FILE - A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020...
Collins Aerospace expansion brings 60 new jobs to NE Kansas
GTP, Plug and Play celebrate new start-ups
GTP, Plug and Play celebrate new animal health start-ups