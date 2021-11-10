Advertisement

Topeka Police issue silver alert

Robert Currie is described as standing 5'7" and 170 lbs.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have issued a silver alert for a 74-year-old Topeka man.

TPD says Robert Currie was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The department says Currie is believed to be driving a red Ford F-150 with the Kansas license plate 082-AJD.

Currie is described as standing 5′7″ and 170 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or 785-368-9400. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

