Topeka crews respond to fire in North Topeka

Crews fight a fire on NE Fairchild St. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Crews fight a fire on NE Fairchild St. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters are still attempting to contact a homeowner in North Topeka after their home caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Topeka Fire crews said they are responding to a fire at 309 NE Fairchild St. in Topeka.

Officials told 13 NEWS crews cleared the home three times and no one was found. However, there were multiple cats inside the home at the time of the blaze. They also said they were still attempting to reach the homeowner as of 5:30 p.m.

Heavy fire damage can be seen at the back of the house.

This is a developing story.

