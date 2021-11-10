Salute Our Heroes: Being a good neighbor to Topeka’s homeless for nearly 30 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - James Kincade has been serving the homeless in Topeka for nearly 30 years as director of the Christian Neighbor Center.

“We’ve been doing this and feeding people, helping people any way we can,” Kincade said. “We give ‘em advice, help ‘em out any way we can.”

The center, also known as Christian Street Witness, is located in a two-story white house at 107 S.W. 14th, on the south edge of downtown Topeka.

For dozens of people each week, the center serves as a lifeline, providing food, clothing and shelter for individuals who have nowhere else to turn.

It’s a place where people can find spiritual help, as well.

Kincade said Pastor George Eutsler, one of the founders of the Topeka Rescue Mission, started the Christian Neighbor Center 30 years ago.

Kincade said the number of homeless people in Topeka continues to increase, with many staying under bridges or in abandoned houses.

To help meet the needs of the homeless, the Christian Neighbor Center – like many other organizations -- is run entirely on donations.

“We need all the help we can get,” Kincade said. “Everybody do their part here in the outreaches, we’ll take care of Topeka. We’ve got to take care of Topeka. "

The Christian Neighbor Center has six rooms for men to stay at its main house. Two other rooms are available above the center’s chapel at 1405 S. Kansas Ave.

Those wishing to apply must fill out an application, meet with Kincade – and present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

After all these years, what keeps Kicade going?

“God,” he said. “God does, every day. He keeps me going.

“It’s been a lot of years and a lot of ups and downs, but God has made a way. He always has. What else can I say? God’s done it. I haven’t done anything. I’ve just been a vessel.”

Kincade, whose wife Janice assists with running the Christian Neighbor Center, says there are plenty of places in Topeka for people to get free food.

However, he says, what they really need is food for the soul.

“They don’t need food,” he says. “They need Christ.”

He challenged local churches to see the need here in the capital city.

“It’s fine to take care of the world,” Kincade said, “but we gotta take care of Topeka. If we don’t take care of Topeka, no one else is gonna do it.”

He said people “need to walk through Topeka, see ‘em holding signs on the side of the street. They need help. And money isn’t the issue they need. They need Christ in their life.”

Kincade invited people to “come down” to the Christian Neighbor Center and “see what the place is all about.”

The center offers church services on Sunday mornings and Bible studies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings as part of its offerings.

“It’s all about the Lord,” Kincade says. “Get your life right, and everything else will fall in place.”

Brandon Erickson is one of the current members of the Christian Neighbor Center’s “Bootstrap Program.” He credited the center, and Kincade, for the support they offer.

“It means the world to me,” he said of the Christian Neighbor Center, before giving a nod to Kincade, its director. “Working alongside this man, at this place, means everything.”

For more information, call the center at 785-354-8763 or Kincade at 785- 215-7505

