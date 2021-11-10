Report: Nursing homes, assisted living providers facing work shortage due to pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living report released Wednesday shows nursing homes and assisted living facilities are facing a work shortage of 221,000 jobs.

They say the industry’s employment level dropped by 14% since the pandemic began, resulting in the 221,000 number.

Kansas Health Care Association’s Linda Mowbray says Kansas is facing these problems, but they were facing them before the pandemic also.

“It’s very hard work but at the same time, it’s so rewarding. The people that are actually there make connections with the elders. They are in it for the reason and it’s not the paycheck. However, in this present day, the paycheck does matter.”

An AHCA/NCAL survey of long-term care providers earlier this year shows 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers said their workforce situation has gotten worse in recent months. 58% of nursing homes are limiting new admissions. 78% of nursing homes and 61% of assisted living communities are concerned workforce challenges might force them to close.

“For a lot of people they have just made the decision instead of paying childcare for two or three kids it’s more cost-effective to stay home. especially when a lot of the kids weren’t going into the school you know. We had hoped that when the kids got back to school that would bring more workers back in but for a lot of people that was a lifestyle change and it was a decision — they’re not coming back and it’s not just our sector,” she said.

According to October employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics -- hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient care centers, and other health care facilities have reached or surpassed pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Another issue they run into, according to Mowbray, is Medicare and Medicaid.

“Our members, 70% of their cost is for payroll and primarily, not just in Kansas but across the United States, Medicare and Medicaid are the primary payers. We the taxpayers are the ones paying those rates and we have had a shortfall of you know 20, 25, 30% between what it actually cost to take care of someone and what we’re being reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid.”

Mowbray said a vaccine mandate could be a big factor in all of this whether individuals return or not. She said Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) follows the Center for Medicare and Medicaid’s decisions on things like this. KDADS will be providing guidance and a roadmap for the assisted living and Home Plus facilities for what they can do.

She said skilled nursing homes have to have a plan for KDADS by December 5 and everyone must be fully vaccinated by early January. There is no deadline set yet.

She said she can’t even begin to guess what KDADS is going to say in their guidance.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the new federal vaccine mandate for health care facilities that participate in Medicaid and Medicare programs. He argues the requirement will threaten numerous already short-staffed facilities with closure.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.