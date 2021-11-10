Advertisement

One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196

Accident at K-196 and Hillside
Accident at K-196 and Hillside(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One person was killed in a crash at approximately 7 a.m. on K-196 near Hillside, just south of Newton in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Pilot was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, attempting to pass several vehicles. The Pilot struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on in the eastbound lane. The driver of the Elantra, believed to be a white male in his 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Pilot, a white female, was hospitalized in critical condition.

KHP said the deceased victim has not been removed from the vehicle as of 9:30 a.m. Two other vehicles were struck by debris from the crash, but there were no injuries in those cars.

Traffic on K-196 from I-135 to Lake Rd. is expected to be closed into the late-morning hours.

One person is in critical condition after a crash on K-196 at Hillside, just south of Newton in Harvey County.

The crash closed K-196 in both direction as crews worked the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

