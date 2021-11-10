Missing Kansas man with autism found safe, reunited with his family

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 22-year-old Kansas City man with autism has been found safe and reunited with his family.

KCTV5 reports McGuire Thomas, 22, a missing man who has autism, has been found safe and is home. Officers said the power of social media in the case was overwhelming.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, just after 5:30 p.m. PVPD said they received a call about missing 22-year-old McGuire Thomas. Reports indicated that McGuire has autism.

Police described McGuire as “Low-functioning” and “is mostly non-verbal and may react physically to a stranger.”

McGuire had last been seen near his home in the area of E 86ht Terr. and Nall Ave. around 2 p.m.

Around 7 p.m., police said his phone had pinged in the area of W 87th St. and Glenwood in Overland Park.

On Wednesday morning, police said they had planned a large search in the same area. Officers said traffic cameras caught McGuire walking eastbound on Somerset from Nall at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

We are beginning a large search of the surrounding area near 86th and Nall Avenue. Please be aware should you see individuals in your yards.



Traffic cameras show McGuire walking E/B on Somerset from Nall at 11:25 yesterday morning. An updated clothing description: pic.twitter.com/eCwPzrcEzC — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) November 10, 2021

