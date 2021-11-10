Advertisement

Missing Kansas man with autism found safe, reunited with his family

Prairie Village Police reported McGuire Thomas had been found safe and reunited with his family...
Prairie Village Police reported McGuire Thomas had been found safe and reunited with his family on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 22-year-old Kansas City man with autism has been found safe and reunited with his family.

KCTV5 reports McGuire Thomas, 22, a missing man who has autism, has been found safe and is home. Officers said the power of social media in the case was overwhelming.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, just after 5:30 p.m. PVPD said they received a call about missing 22-year-old McGuire Thomas. Reports indicated that McGuire has autism.

Police described McGuire as “Low-functioning” and “is mostly non-verbal and may react physically to a stranger.”

McGuire had last been seen near his home in the area of E 86ht Terr. and Nall Ave. around 2 p.m.

Around 7 p.m., police said his phone had pinged in the area of W 87th St. and Glenwood in Overland Park.

On Wednesday morning, police said they had planned a large search in the same area. Officers said traffic cameras caught McGuire walking eastbound on Somerset from Nall at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

