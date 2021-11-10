Leavenworth family takes Governor Kelly on grocery shopping trip to discuss new food tax plan

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly joined a Leavenworth mother during her grocery trip to discuss what the new “Axe the Food Tax” plan means for her family.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Wednesday, Nov. 10, she went shopping with Leavenworth-area mother Susie Werth and her 10-year-old daughter, Lucy, to discuss what the new “Axe the Food Tax” plan would mean for her family.

“I joined Susie and Lucy for their weekly shopping trip in Leavenworth this morning to discuss how much they will save on their grocery bill under my plan to ‘Axe the Food Tax,’” Gov. Kelly said. “Susie and Lucy reaffirmed what we already know - eliminating the state food sales tax will support our families, our businesses, and our state as a whole.

“Thanks to my administration’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, we can deliver this food tax relief while still fixing our roads and bridges, expanding broadband access, and fully funding our schools to ensure that kids like Lucy have access to a quality education,” she added.

Governor Kelly goes shopping with a Leavenworth area family to discuss Axe the Food Tax on Nov. 10, 2021. (Governor Kelly's Office)

Gov. Kelly said the Sunflower State is one of seven that fully tax groceries. She said Kansas’ food sales tax rate is 6.5%, which is the second-highest in the nation.

“Eliminating the sales tax on food is exactly the kind of tax relief Kansas families need and deserve,” Kansas Senator Ethan Corson said. “I’m proud that Gov. Kelly continues to put working Kansans first.”

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Kansas Governor announced a plan to introduce legislation to eliminate the state food sales tax.

“Sales tax on food is a regressive tax that puts an unfair burden on those working the hardest to feed their families,” Kansas Senator Jeff Pittman said. “I support the governor’s plan to remove the state sales tax on food as I have in the past.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Gov. Kelly went shopping with a family in the Wichita area to discuss the same plan.

“Once again, Governor Laura Kelly is standing up as a champion for Kansas families and putting money back in the pockets of Kansans, rather than giant corporations,” State Representative Brandon Woodard said. “Eliminating the sales tax on groceries is common-sense policy, and I look forward to voting for legislation to axe the tax.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.