KU School of Medicine-Wichita seeking participants for COVID-19 drug study

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Center for Clinical Research at KU School of Medicine-Wichita is seeking participants over age 30 who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days.

The study, which is completely remote, will see if certain FDA-approved medications can help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 feel better faster and stay out of the hospital.

Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt is the Principal Investigator for the trial through the KU Wichita Center for Clinical Research Center.

“It’s designed to use medications that are already FDA approved and on the market for other indications to see if it’s actually going to improve COVID-19 symptoms in patients.”

To get clear answers on symptom improvement, some trial participants will receive a placebo.

“Is it effective at treating the symptoms or not? And the only way to [determine] that is through these randomized controlled trials using a placebo or the medication and really track those symptoms that patients are experiencing so we can get the answers we need,” Dr. Schwasing-Schmidt said.

The study drug will be mailed to participants. Treatment drugs include ivermectin, fluvoxamine and fluticasone. Participants are eligible to receive up to $100 upon completion of participation.

”We are going to be in constant contact with them to make sure we are following up on their symptoms and taking care of them,” said Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

She said nationally, about 800 to 1,000 people are participating in the trial and the KU School of Medicine planned to sign up a few more Friday, Nov. 12.

“But we have had a lot of interest and we really do want to get people that are interested in participating enrolled because the more we can get answers, the more we can get treatment,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

For more information and to enroll, see Studies Currently Enrolling on our website. For additional details, contact research personnel at 316-293-1833 or clinicaltrialunit@kumc.edu.

