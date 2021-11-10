Kansas to split $3.5 million grant to advance state tourism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will split a $3.5 million grant in order to advance tourism in the Sunflower State.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Governor Laura Kelly said Kansas received $3.5 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, which will be distributed to local partners throughout the Sunflower State. She said the funds are meant to accelerate travel, tourism and outdoor recreation in Kansas.

“Kansas’ tourism industry is an economic driver for our state, which is why my administration relocated the State’s Tourism Division to the Department of Commerce last year,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “This $3.5 million will accelerate our efforts to boost travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation across Kansas – improving quality of life for Kansans and growing our economy along the way.”

Gov. Kelly said the state will use the funds to build on Kansas’s tourism industry. She said the money will be invested in the following four strategic areas:

$1.5 million for sub-grants to local communities or businesses in the development of new tourism attractions or to enhance existing attractions in the state;

$1.25 million for a strong statewide marketing campaign to increase out-of-state visitation;

$500,000 for regional video and photography-asset gathering to support state and local marketing efforts;

$250,000 for Kansas State Parks to develop glamping – “glamourous camping” – sites at various State Park locations.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to drive new economic growth in Kansas, and tourism is a key part of our approach,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “These dollars will go a long way in showcasing all of the amazing features Kansas has to offer, while also supporting our businesses and tourism industry partners statewide.”

Gov. Kelly said all 59 states and territories were invited to apply for the grants to support marketing, infrastructure, workforce and other projects in order to replenish safe leisure, business and international travel. She said additional grants are expected to be awarded soon.

“Of the many revelations we’ve realized as a result of this pandemic, none may be more clear to us than the very real value of Kansas’ state parks,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless. “This $250,000 investment comes at a perfect time to improve facilities, increase capacity, and to welcome the many who have yet to camp out-of-doors and need a comfortable introduction.”

Gov. Kelly said the funds are part of the EDA’s $750 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program, which provides $510 million in State Tourism grants and $240 million in Competitive Tourism grants to be used to advance the economic recovery and resiliency of communities where the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industries have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas is ripe with opportunity to grow our tourism industry as we emerge from this pandemic,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Infusing these additional dollars into our statewide marketing and development strategies will bring economic benefits for many years in the future.”

Gov. Kelly said the $510 million State Tourism grants are a crucial step in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector from the pandemic.

For more information about the grant programs, click HERE.

