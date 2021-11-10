Advertisement

Kansas governor to get COVID test after lawmaker’s infection

Gov. Laura Kelly (left) and Rep. John Alcala (right).
Gov. Laura Kelly (left) and Rep. John Alcala (right).(AP/WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.

Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the governor would take the test Wednesday afternoon but has had no symptoms and likely is not infected. Kelly was vaccinated against COVID-19 and is set to get a booster shot later this week.

Coleman said the governor decided to take the test upon learning that state Rep. John Alcala, a Topeka Democrat, tested positive after attending a news conference Monday at a north Topeka grocery. Kelly held the event to announce a proposal for eliminating the state’s sales tax on food.

Kelly was masked during most of the event and when she was interacting with lawmakers, reporters and shoppers.

Alcala said he’d tested negative before the event, then positive later after a cough returned. He said his COVID-19 case is mild and he had no contact with Kelly.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 in August 2020 after Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. disclosed that he’d been hospitalized for an infection about two weeks before a meeting of Kelly and legislative leaders. Ryckman said a doctor had cleared him to attend.

