Kansas AG Schmidt joins multi-state lawsuit fighting vaccine mandate

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined another lawsuit aimed at fighting COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The lawsuit was filed by Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt and challenges the requirement for staff to be vaccinated if they work for facilities covered by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS Region VII headquarters is located in Kansas City and serves Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

The lawsuit includes those states as plaintiffs, along with Nebraska, Arkansas, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire.

Last week, Schmidt filed a federal lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees. On Monday, the White House instructed businesses to proceed with the mandate in spite of a court-ordered pause.

