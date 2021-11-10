Hill City man killed when car hits semi along I-70 in central Kansas

WILSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 46-year-old Hill City man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving struck a semi-trailer that was stopped along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Scott J. Compitello.

The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about six miles northeast of Wilson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Compitello was driving a 1986 Mercury Cougar east on I-70 when it struck the rear of a 2018 Peterbilt semi-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

Compitello was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Compitello, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-trailer, StephanRay Fulk Sr., 48, of Hampton, Ark., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Fulk was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the semi, Stephen Ray Fulk, 18, of Summersville, Mo., also was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

