Advertisement

Hill City man killed when car hits semi along I-70 in central Kansas

A 46-year-old Hill City man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving struck a...
A 46-year-old Hill City man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving struck a semi-trailer that was stopped along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 46-year-old Hill City man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving struck a semi-trailer that was stopped along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Scott J. Compitello.

The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about six miles northeast of Wilson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Compitello was driving a 1986 Mercury Cougar east on I-70 when it struck the rear of a 2018 Peterbilt semi-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

Compitello was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Compitello, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-trailer, StephanRay Fulk Sr., 48, of Hampton, Ark., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Fulk was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the semi, Stephen Ray Fulk, 18, of Summersville, Mo., also was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
KTA to increase turnpike tolls
Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK
Seaman District votes to keep name, remove founder’s likeness

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Good Kids: USD 475 JROTC Raider team places 1st at Raider National Competition
Good Kids: USD 475 JROTC Raider team places 1st at Raider National Competition
Find out what makes them the best, in our Good Kids report this week.
Good Kids: Junction City High's Blue Jay Raiders bring home top national ROTC honors
Corey Catron steps up at QB for Rossville