Harvesters food drive returned with loads of food

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cars lined up at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the monthly Harvester’s Food Distribution event sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and the Central Topeka Turnaround Team.

Several people and their families walked up as well to receive fresh food, vegetables, baked goods and fruit were at the Harvester’s Food Distribution.

Everything is first come, first serve basis with distributions held on the second Tuesday of every month.

No I.D. or income information is required to be shown.

Future Harvesters’ mobile food pantries are set for 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in the east parking lot of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, located at 2201 Kimball Ave., in Manhattan. As well as 9 a.m. Saturday at Topeka’s Jardine Middle School, located at 2600 SW 33rd St.

