GTP, Plug and Play celebrate new animal health start-ups

GTP, Plug and Play celebrate new start-ups(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated the latest batch of companies to make it through Plug and Play’s accelerator program.

Plug and Play partners with Hills, Evergy, and Cargill to help start-up companies develop. This latest batch includes 10 start-ups from the animal health field. They were able to get help establishing their finances and networking with other businesses through Plug and Play’s program. Plug and Play leadership says the partnership also helps attract companies to the region.

“We’re really focused on finding and sourcing startups within that space for a lot of our corporate partners, and bringing them here to Topeka, showcasing what the region can have to offer with it being within that footprint. There are a lot of great of opportunities there,” Plug and Play’s Eric Buda said.

Topeka is part of the Animal Health Corridor, a region populated with major contributors to the animal health industry.

