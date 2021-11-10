Gov. Kelly will not get tested after encountering Topeka Rep. with COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Topeka Representative John Alcala tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Governor Laura Kelly, the Kansas governor has decided not to get tested for the virus.

Gov. Kelly’s staff said she initially planned to get tested on Wednesday, Nov. 10, but since she exhibited no symptoms of the virus and was not in close contact with Alcala, was advised it was not necessary.

“Today, the Governor received medical guidance that because she remains symptomless and was not in close contact with Rep. Alcala at Monday’s event, she will not be tested for COVID-19,” said a spokesperson for Gov. Kelly.

Rep. Alcala tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Nov. 9, a day after he attended a news conference alongside Gov. Kelly.

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer was also at the event. A spokesperson said he was tested for the virus and continues to watch for symptoms.

Alcala told 13 NEWS he had just tested negative on Friday, but a mild cough had returned. His wife, Topeka City Council Person Christina Valdivia-Alcala, is fine and isolating at home.

