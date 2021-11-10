Advertisement

Fort Riley warns residents of suspicious individual in housing neighborhoods

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has warned residents of a suspicious individual in housing neighborhoods and has increased military police presence.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Fort Riley took to Facebook to warn residents of reports of an individual or individuals who act suspiciously in housing neighborhoods. It said police are conducting an investigation.

Fort Riley has warned residents to not engage with any suspicious person and to contact law enforcement or 911 immediately to file a complaint.

The military base said the Fort Riley Police Department and garrison command is committed to ensuring the safety of the community.

Fort Riley said military police patrol density has been increased with marked and unmarked vehicles. MP presence has also been increased in housing communities.

