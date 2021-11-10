Corey Catron steps up at quarterback for Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) -Corey Catron has been a star in the backfield.

“I got all the confidence in the world in him.” Derick Hammes, Rossville head football coach, said.

His number was called to step up when another Dawg went down.

“Him coming out late at halftime kind of shocked us all, but kind of had to get my mind right with going in at quarterback and try to help out our team as much as possible.” Corey Catron, Rossville quarterback/running back, said.

In the War on 24, Rossville’s electric quarterback Torrey Horak went down with an injury. In his place, Catron took control.

“You’ve got to trust the guys around you and trust that they know what they’re doing and our line helped out a big part with that game,” Catron said. “After those first few drives, we really stepped it up and decided to start playing again.”

The running back turned quarterback full time. And Catron’s helped to keep the Bulldogs undefeated.

“He’s a great leader,” Hammes said. “He’s got great character and he’s a good football player and he’ll do anything that he’s asked to the best of his abilities.”

Catron was prepared for this moment. He played quarterback during summer workouts to be ready when his number was called.

“It just helped me out that understanding the offense in what everyone else is doing, not just the one position that I play before quarterback,” Catron said. “Just knowing how to read a defense somewhat and just that kind of stuff.”

The team finds a way to succeed regardless of who’s slinging it.

“What he’s doing is not really surprising to us,” Hammes said. “Everybody within the team understands what he is capable of.”

“It means a lot that they have that kind of confidence in me and just knowing that what kind of player I am and knowing what I can bring to the table for the team.” Catron said.

