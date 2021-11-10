Collins Aerospace expansion brings 60 new jobs to NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The expansion of a manufacturing facility for interior plane products has created 60 new jobs in northeast Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Sept. 10, she celebrated the expansion of Collins Aerospace’s Lenexa location, which will create 60 new jobs in the area. She said the new facility has generated about $55 million in investment in the community.

“Our state’s place as the nation’s leader in the aviation industry and our top-tier workforce make Lenexa the perfect location to build a brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” Gov. Kelly said. “This announcement and the 60 jobs that it will create are great news for Lenexa and our state. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Collins Aerospace to create more high-paying jobs in Kansas and strengthen our growing economy.”

Gov. Kelly said the company is expanding into a new 279,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility for its interior products line manufactured by Collins Interiors, a division of Collins Aerospace. She said the new facility will feature galley inserts, oxygen systems and lighting product lines for the commercial and military aviation industry, as well as general aviation engineering solutions; a new, robust Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul service area; and other new product development.

As a key part of Collins’ commercial aviation work, Gov. Kelly said Collins Interiors business has designed and manufactured interior products for the commercial aviation industry out of Lenexa since the 1960s.

According to Gov. Kelly, the new facility is located at the Kansas Commerce Center industrial park in Lenexa and over doubles the size of the previous facility with room for further expansion.

“This exciting expansion by Collins Aerospace is more proof of our strong commitment to grow the value chain, drive innovation and capture projected growth in MRO operations in the aerospace industry,” Lieutenant Governor David Toland said. “We are thrilled by Collins’ decision to leverage our top-notch talented workforce, high quality of life and attractive business climate – all undeniable strengths that give us a competitive advantage in the aerospace sector.”

Gov. Kelly said the new site will provide over 60 new jobs in the region with positions that range from repair station technicians to engineering, supply chain and manufacturing. She said Collins Aerospace will offer all-new production labor employees a $1,500 sign-on bonus and all employees will be eligible for the Employee Scholar Program which includes free paid tuition and three hours of study time per week for continuing education at colleges and universities.

“This new facility is an investment in Collins, our customers and the Lenexa community we’ve called home for more than half a century,” Brad Haselhorst, Vice President and General Manager of Interior Products at Collins Aerospace, said. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to tap in to the talented and diverse workforce in the Lenexa and greater Kansas City area and look forward to continued growth of our workforce here as we strive to better support our customers.”

