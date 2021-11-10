Advertisement

Challenged books to stay in Goddard schools

Goddard Public Schools
Goddard Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard Public Schools said it will not be removing any books from its libraries following a parent’s challenge. The decision comes after a parent questioned the language and graphics from a specific book that their child had checked out from a school library.

KMUW-FM reports that the parent objected to language he found offensive in “The Hate U Give,” a novel about the aftermath of a police officer killing a Black teenager. The district said the parent then presented a list of 28 books being challenged at school districts across the nation.

The district decided to hold the books from being checked out until a committee of all school principals and librarians could meet and collect feedback. Wednesday afternoon, the committee decided to review the annual vetting process of library books and leave all books active. The district said it does not have all 28 books being challenged.

The committee also decided to communicate with families that they do have access to the database of books their children have checked out, they can receive notifications when their children check out a book, and that they have online access to the catalog of books available. In addition, parents are encouraged to always contact their building principal or librarian with concerns.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
Storms end this evening, then dry and cooler
Rain ends later this evening, then cooler
Joseph Heidesch
Kansas City high school choir director faces six felonies after unconsensually recording naked minors

Latest News

But Pastor Les Bartlett says they may plan special concerts in the future.
Famed Elmont Opry performs its final regular show this Saturday afternoon
KGS shares tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
KGS shares carbon monoxide safety tips as many look for cheap ways to heat home
Gov. Kelly will not get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Kelly will not get tested after encountering Topeka Rep. with COVID-19
Kansas clusters 11-10
Kansas COVID clusters continue downward trend
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car