Cam Martin, Dillon Wilhite will redshirt for KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Jayhawks will redshirt this upcoming men’s basketball season. Super-Senior transfer forward Cam Martin and freshmen forward Dillon Wilhite will both redshirt this season.

Bill Self announced the redshirts on a pregame radio show.

Martin transferred to the Jayhawks after an accomplished career with Missouri Southern. He was a two-time NCAA Division II All-American and was twice named a MIAA All-Conference First Team member. He played for former KU guard Jeff Boschee with the Lions.

The former Missouri Southern forward is the second-leading career scorer in the program’s history (2,040 career points).

Wilhite was an unranked recruit in the Class of 2021 by the 247sports recruiting service. He had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston University and Navy.

Bill Self says on pregame radio show that senior Cam Martin and walk on Dillon Wilhite will redshirt. Kyle Cuffe Jr., redshirt still possible. — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.