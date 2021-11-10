Advertisement

Cam Martin, Dillon Wilhite will redshirt for KU

Kansas super-senior forward Cam Martin practices ahead of the Jayhawks exhibition game against Emporia State November 3, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Jayhawks will redshirt this upcoming men’s basketball season. Super-Senior transfer forward Cam Martin and freshmen forward Dillon Wilhite will both redshirt this season.

Bill Self announced the redshirts on a pregame radio show.

Martin transferred to the Jayhawks after an accomplished career with Missouri Southern. He was a two-time NCAA Division II All-American and was twice named a MIAA All-Conference First Team member. He played for former KU guard Jeff Boschee with the Lions.

The former Missouri Southern forward is the second-leading career scorer in the program’s history (2,040 career points).

Wilhite was an unranked recruit in the Class of 2021 by the 247sports recruiting service. He had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston University and Navy.

