Advertisement

Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC...
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," speaks at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams wrote. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Willliams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family.

Williams was NBC News’ top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost the job.

He was later given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, which he turned into a fast-moving, entertaining newscast summing up the day’s news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced her office would be drafting legislation that...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plans to “axe” state’s food tax
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the car she was in hit a cow on Bourbon...
Woman seriously injured when car hits cow in southeast Kansas
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Afternoon fire damages several homes in Topeka
Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK
Seaman District votes to keep name, remove founder’s likeness

Latest News

Carl appears with us twice a month on the 4pm Red Couch Show.
Carl Carlson with more money strategies on year-end Roth Conversions
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) gestures after making a three point shot during the first half of an...
Agbaji’s 29 leads KU to season opener win over Michigan State
Wreck at SE 53rd and SE Croco Rd.
Wreck at SE 53rd and SE Croco Rd