Ayoka Lee sets K-State single-game scoring record

K-State’s Ayoka Lee competes against Central Arkansas at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas...
K-State’s Ayoka Lee competes against Central Arkansas at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on November 9, 2021.(Scott D. Weaver / K-State Athletics | Scott D. Weaver / K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State junior center Ayoka Lee now holds the school record for points in a game after posting 43 in the Wildcats’ 103-40 win over Central Arkansas.

Lee shot 17/25 from the field and 9/12 from the free throw line. She also hauled in nine boards, blocked four shots and tallied three steals.

“It’s an honor,” Lee said. “I think it just goes to show the program and our commitment to it, playing basketball together and sticking to the game plan. It’s an honor. I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

“Yokie does it in only 23 minutes and 39 seconds tonight. That’s a crazy efficient number,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “But her teammates did an unbelievable job of finding her in deep places and finding her with great timing. So I give a lot of credit to her teammates and I give a lot of credit to Yokie for just playing the game the right way.”

The previous school record for points in a game was 42, set by Brittany Chambers on March 21, 2013.

K-State will host three teams in the 2021 Preseason WNIT this weekend, as UT Martin, Western Kentucky and North Carolina A&T all visit Bramlage Coliseum.

