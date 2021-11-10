Agbaji’s 29 leads KU to season opener win over Michigan State

NEW YORK (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji posted a career-best 29 points as No. 3 KU picked up a season opener win at Madison Square Garden, 87-74 over Michigan State.

Agbaji shot 52.9% from the field, adding two boards, two steals and an assist to his standout night. Remy Martin added 13 points, while David McCormack pitched in 10.

“I just relied on my teammates a lot. They kept me confident throughout the game, kept me aggressive,” Agbaji told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game.

KU forced 16 turnovers on the night and scored 16 points off of them. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks lost the ball just 8 times, leading to 9 Michigan State points.

Up next, KU will host Tarleton State 7:00 p.m. Friday.

