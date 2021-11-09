WRHS ROTC honors veterans ahead of holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One area high school got a head start on recognizing Veterans Day.

Since the school is going to be a bit busy later in the week, the Washburn Rural High School ROTC held its virtual Veterans Day ceremony. The event featured a demonstration from the color guard, a reading of the President’s Veterans Day proclamation, and a ritual honoring those lost or killed in action; all before being wrapped up with a rendition of taps.

“Without our veterans, we wouldn’t be able to celebrate the freedoms we have in the United States today,” Aerospace Instructor Lt. Col Ron Daniels said. “Some people gave up their freedoms, so that our students have the freedoms they have today.”

The event can be seen in full on the WRHS YouTube channel.

