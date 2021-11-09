Veterans memorial erected near Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new veteran’s memorial is up near Gage Park.

The monument had its final touch up Tuesday. Sitting near the Mount Cavalry Cemetery, it is a depiction of the Iwo Jima flag raising accompanied by flags and seals for each of the branches of the Armed Forces.

The monument is visible to drivers along 10th St. between Gage Blvd. and Fairlawn Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.