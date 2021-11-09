Two KU schools to receive $1 million each from KU Alumnus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas alumnus Dean Frisbe gifted the school $2 million to be split evenly between the School of Law and the School of Engineering.

KU alumnus Frisbe gifted $1 million dollars for the School of Engineering as well as the School of Law.

Frisbie grew up in Mission, Kansas, and earned his degrees from both schools. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1951 and his Law degree in 1953.

“KU was a great experience for me,” Dean Frisbie said during a conversation in 2016. “My law and engineering degrees gave me the ability to work as an attorney doing land and legal projects as well as managing the construction of buildings.”

Once graduated, he and his family then moved to San Francisco to raise their family, but Frisbe passed away earlier this year.

The School of Law and Engineering leaders both expressed appreciation and gratitude for the generous donations and remembered his dedication to KU.

“This gift helps KU Engineering meet our strategic goals and raise our national profile,” said Arvin Agah, Dean of the School of Engineering. “We are grateful to the Frisbie estate for its support.”

Stephen Mazza, Dean of the School of Law, shared memories from his friendship with Frisbie.

“I enjoyed meeting Dean, touring his vineyard, and talking with him about his time at KU Law and his incredible career. He was a great fellow, and I miss him dearly,” Mazza said. “He provides yet another example of how a law degree can lead to great success outside of traditional legal practice.”

