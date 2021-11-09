Tuesday forecast: More seasonal today with afternoon sun possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs for the next couple days will be more seasonal before getting a stronger cold front to end the week leading to a cold and blustery Friday. Still monitoring a high chance of rain tomorrow into tomorrow evening.

High confidence that rain will be likely from noon tomorrow to midnight tomorrow night however there does remain some uncertainty on if there will be rain as early as tonight and if any rain does linger past midnight so we’ll continue to fine-tune the details. Hazards include lightning and locally heavy rainfall where many spots will get at least 0.50″.

After tomorrow’s rain the main concern will be the unseasonably chilly temperatures to end the week that will last into the weekend. The coldest 24 hours being Friday into Friday night with highs stuck in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Uncertainty exists on how much sun we’ll have this afternoon but will still go with decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Sprinkles or light rain is possible late, most spots will remain dry so am keeping it officially dry but subject to change. Lows in upper 40s-low 50s.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of rain in the morning, likely by the afternoon with t-storms possible as well. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Rain will continue through at least into the early evening hours with dry conditions expected by sunrise on Thursday. Other than a few leftover clouds Thursday it’ll be mostly sunny. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph to end the week as colder air filters in.

There still remains uncertainty on how cold Friday night will be with models going back and forth on low 30s or dropping in the 20s so either a widespread freeze is likely or at least a portion of the area will have a hard freeze.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely tomorrow with isolated t-storms especially in the afternoon so adjust any possible outdoor plans you might have to have a Plan B to stay inside. We’ll continue to fine tune timing as there remains some minor differences in the computer models on when the rain will begin and when it ends Wednesday night.

A blustery day is expected on Friday with wind chills in the 30s for much of the day. Then low 30s are likely Friday night with the possibility it gets down in the 20s for a hard freeze. Models keep going back and forth on how cold it will actually get.



