Trip to Hawaii, Amazon gift cards offered as prizes at Friday blood drive at Topeka church

Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, is organizing a blood drive with prizes including a trip to Hawaii...
Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, is organizing a blood drive with prizes including a trip to Hawaii and Amazon gift cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chance for a trip to Hawaii plus $10 Amazon gift cards are part of a blood drive set for Friday at a Topeka church.

Shampayne Lloyd Ministries will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington.

Lloyd said she is hoping the event will result in more than 44 units of blood being donated.

Those who donate blood -- or attempts to donate blood -- will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email to spend however they want, Lloyd said.

A trip to Hawaii is the grand prize at the event.

Lloyd says Power Red Machine will be at the event to assist people donate and get their plasma and platelets back.

