TPD responds to suspicious person call near Wanamaker credit union

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police had a heavy presence near 10th and Wanamaker Monday night.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that officers were responding to a suspicious person call that came in just after 9 p.m. Several units converged on the Communication Federal Credit Union at 1015 SW Wanamaker Rd.

TPD said the situation was ongoing, and did not have any further details. 13 NEWS is on scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

