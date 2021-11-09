TPD investigating death of toddler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating the death of a one-year-old boy.

According to a release, emergency responders were called to a home in the 2400 block of S.W. 10th Ave. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive child.

TPD says life saving measures were attempted at the scene, and the child was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.

