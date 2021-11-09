Advertisement

Susan B. Anthony Middle School principal named Administrator of the Year by music educators

The NCKMEA announced it voted Susan B. Anthony Middle School Principal Vickie Kline as Administrator of the Year on Nov. 9, 2021.(Manhattan-Ogden USD 383)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Susan B. Anthony Middle School Principal Vickie Kline has been named Administrator of the Year by state music educators.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says Susan B. Anthony Middle School Principal Vickie Kline has been named the 2021-2022 Administrator of the Year by the North Central Kansas Music Educators Association. She was recognized at the NCKMEA Middle-Level Honor Band Concert on Nov. 6.

USD 383 said the annual award recognizes administrators who have demonstrated continued leadership in the development, improvement and support of music education within a wider commitment to arts education like music, theatre, visual arts and dance.

The District said nominees are exceptionally skilled within their administrative unit and show special support for the arts as an indispensable part of the school curriculum.

Manhattan-Ogden said the mission of the Kansas Music Educators Association is to support music educators by fostering leadership, providing professional development and promoting the advocacy of music learning in schools and communities.

