Student stabbed at Kansas City high school, 2 arrested

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One student is in the hospital, but is expected to be okay after they were stabbed by two other students in front of Schlagle High School on Tuesday morning.

KCTV5 reports a Schlagle High School student was hospitalized on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, after they were stabbed outside of the Kansas high school. Two other students were arrested by police.

The school district said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. and the victim is expected to survive. Students were rushed inside as an ambulance responded and took the victim to the hospital.

Heavy police presence at the high school followed the incident.

A district spokesperson said the stabbing happened in the security line as students headed into the building. There were several students close by who witnessed the incident.

Students were held inside the gymnasium as an initial investigation was conducted. They were then allowed to head to class shortly after. Parents were given the choice to pick their children up from school in light of the stabbing.

